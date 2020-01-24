Protesting across generations
School striker meets veteran Vietnam protester

Do today's school strikers think protests lead to change and what can they learn from the past? Xiye Bastida, a school climate strike campaigner, meets Mary-Beth Tinker, a veteran Vietnam protester.

