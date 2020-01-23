Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage
A new virus that has emerged in China has seen customers flocking to buy face masks and sanitiser.
Seventeen people have died from the coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, forcing some cities into lockdown.
There are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has spread abroad.
23 Jan 2020
