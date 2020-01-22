Prince Charles: Eco-friendly must be affordable

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Davos 2020: Prince Charles offers stark warning over 'approaching catastrophe'
Prince Charles warned business leaders they needed to make being eco-friendly more affordable to fight the "approaching catastrophe" of climate change.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he asked politicians and economic leaders what the point of extra wealth was "if you can do nothing except watch it burn".
Charles used his speech to launch a new Sustainable Markets Initiative, a project that aims to encourage the private sector to be more greener.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-51215214/davos-2020-prince-charles-offers-stark-warning-over-approaching-catastropheRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window