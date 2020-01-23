Lions and tigers escape circus life for vast new home
Lions and tigers escape circus for vast new home

Seventeen big cats rescued from circuses in Guatemala have been given a new home at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa.

The team from Animal Defenders International moved the lions and tigers after persuading the Guatemalan government to enforce a 2018 ban on animals in circuses.

The animal conservation and protection group said the tigers and lions endured years of severe confinement and maltreatment.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 23 Jan 2020
