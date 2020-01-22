'Go outside': Macron confronts Israeli security
Macron orders Israeli security to 'go outside' at Jerusalem church

French President Emmanuel Macron has berated Israeli security for not leaving a Jerusalem basilica while on a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Mr Macron accused officers of violating rules that prevent them from entering the Crusader-era Church of St Anne, which is considered French territory.

The incident was reminiscent of one involving the late French President Jacques Chirac in the 1990s.

  • 22 Jan 2020
