'Go outside': Macron confronts Israeli security

French President Emmanuel Macron has berated Israeli security for not leaving a Jerusalem basilica while on a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem.
Mr Macron accused officers of violating rules that prevent them from entering the Crusader-era Church of St Anne, which is considered French territory.
The incident was reminiscent of one involving the late French President Jacques Chirac in the 1990s.
22 Jan 2020
