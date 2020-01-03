Media player
Qasem Soleimani's death: 'Their leaders should be killed'
The Iranian military General Soleimani was killed by an airstrike at Baghdad airport early on Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump.
His death has been met with both mourning and celebration. Iran has vowed 'severe revenge' for the top general's death.
03 Jan 2020
