2020 vision
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fireworks across the globe set off new decade

Despite calls for it cancel its fireworks due to its bushfire crisis, Australia follows New Zealand in welcoming 2020 with a bang before other countries join in.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Dec 2019