Cargo ship runs aground in Bosphorus strait, Istanbul
The waterway had to be closed off after a 191m-long cargo ship ran aground in Istanbul, Turkey.
The ship, which sailed under the Liberian flag, was travelling from Ukraine.
27 Dec 2019
