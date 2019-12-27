Cargo ship runs aground in Bosphorus strait
Cargo ship runs aground in Bosphorus strait, Istanbul

The waterway had to be closed off after a 191m-long cargo ship ran aground in Istanbul, Turkey.

The ship, which sailed under the Liberian flag, was travelling from Ukraine.

