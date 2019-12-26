Media player
Juha Mieto: Finland’s skiing legend
Juha Mieto is Finland’s skiing legend: he’s won five Olympic medals, including a gold. But he’s made sporting history with a silver in Lake Placid in 1980 when he was beaten by one-hundredth of a second in the 15km event.
Now 70 years old, Juha Mieto shows no signs of slowing down. His relaxed philosophy of life involves a good night’s sleep and letting bygones be bygones.
Produced by Erika Benke, camera: Juha Järvinen, picture editor: John Johnson
26 Dec 2019
