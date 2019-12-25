Pope speaks out against 'injustices'

Media player
Pope's Christmas message against 'injustices'
The Pope has prayed for a softening of "stony and self-centred hearts" to help end injustice in the world, in his Christmas Day message.
From the Vatican balcony, Pope Francis spoke of "walls of indifference" being put up against people fleeing hardship in the hope of finding a better life.
The Pope also prayed for those hit by conflict, natural disasters and disease.
25 Dec 2019
