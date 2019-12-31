The digital links of 2019's global protests
Video

The digital links of 2019's global protests

The year 2019 seemed to be full of protests, but why were there so many happening all over the world?

The BBC’s population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty has been looking at how these movements spread online and found a digitally connected group of young people sharing tactics, slogans and words of support.

  • 31 Dec 2019
