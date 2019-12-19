PM and Corbyn in tense walk to Queen's Speech
Queen's Speech: Johnson and Corbyn in tense walk to the House of Lords

Jeremy Corbyn appeared to ignore Boris Johnson, as they walked between the chambers of Parliament en route to hear the Queen's Speech.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards said that leaders "normally make an effort to chat a bit" on the walk to the upper house, while Laura Kuenssberg said: "It doesn't look like there's much love lost between the two of them."

