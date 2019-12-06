'My heart was dead for over six hours'
A woman with hypothermia survived a cardiac arrest of more than six hours.

Audrey Mash was caught in a snowstorm on a mountain in northern Spain.

Her heart, which was "dead" for more than six and a half hours is now beating normally again.

