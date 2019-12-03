Trump criticises Macron over 'brain dead' Nato comment
US president Donald Trump has lambasted comments calling Nato "brain dead" by French president Emmanuel Macron as "nasty, insulting, and disrespectful".

The US president also said that some European countries hadn't been paying a fair share into the defence grouping and alluded to domestic struggles facing the French leader.

