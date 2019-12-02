COP 25 - what you need to know

Video

Almost 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to discuss what they're doing to tackle climate change.

The 25th annual Conference of the Parties (COP 25) is a key moment for the world to come together and explore how they'll reduce rising temperatures.

So what can we expect from it? BBC Minute's Shivani Dave explains.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin