COP 25 - what you need to know

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
200 countries meet in Madrid for climate change discussions
Almost 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to discuss what they're doing to tackle climate change.
The 25th annual Conference of the Parties (COP 25) is a key moment for the world to come together and explore how they'll reduce rising temperatures.
So what can we expect from it? BBC Minute's Shivani Dave explains.
To find out more, check out BBC Minute's Instagram page
Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-50623596/200-countries-meet-in-madrid-for-climate-change-discussionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window