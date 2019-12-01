Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Nato is changing as the world is changing' - Secretary General
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the BBC the defence alliance has a 'strong' and 'active' role to play in the world's current security situation.
He also spoke to Andrew Marr about making sure Nato's members pay their fair share, amid President Trump's concerns that some European members don't pay enough to the alliance.
-
01 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-50620691/nato-is-changing-as-the-world-is-changing-secretary-generalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window