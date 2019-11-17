ICYMI: Pigs, turtles and a jet suit world record
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Pigs, turtles and a jet suit world record

Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Nov 2019