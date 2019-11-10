Media player
ICYMI: Dancer flips into BBC presenter on live TV
The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst certainly wasn't expecting this when his BBC World News television show began on Monday.
With that, and some other stories you might have missed this week, here's our weekly ICYMI round up.
