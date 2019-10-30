Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey-Syria: 'The heart of my family has died'
Turkey’s government has given Syrian refugees a deadline to move back to the areas they were registered in or risk deportation back to their war-torn home country.
About 3.7 million Syrian refugees now live in Turkey after fleeing the civil war.
The BBC has been told about refugees forced to leave their families behind, including Hisham whose three children have been left without a father.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window