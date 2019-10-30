'The heart of my family has died'
Turkey’s government has given Syrian refugees a deadline to move back to the areas they were registered in or risk deportation back to their war-torn home country.

About 3.7 million Syrian refugees now live in Turkey after fleeing the civil war.

The BBC has been told about refugees forced to leave their families behind, including Hisham whose three children have been left without a father.

