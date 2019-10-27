Trump: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead
Trump: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead

The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group has been killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria.

  • 27 Oct 2019