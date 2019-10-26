Vietnamese man's son feared dead in lorry
The father of a Vietnamese man who is feared to be among the 39 dead victims found in a lorry near London has spoken out.

Nguyen Dinh Tu's father, Nguyen Dinh Sat, said he was certain his son was in the truck's container.

He said relatives in the United Kingdom had told him that Tu was inside the lorry, and had been planning to pick him up.

