ICYMI: Virtual reality and sheep in the city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Virtual reality and sheep in the city

Is it a cityscape or a dreamscape? With clowns pouring into Mexico City and artists adding a new dimension to Sao Paolo's concrete jungle, you can never be sure.

Here are this week's most colourful stories that you may have missed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Oct 2019