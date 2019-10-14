Video

A dad's message from beyond the grave has touched the hearts of thousands online.

Shay Bradley had a dying wish that had his family and friends laughing at his funeral in Dublin.

In a video that has received more than 136,000 upvotes on Reddit, the former Irish defence forces veteran pretends to be trapped inside his coffin and is heard knocking frantically, trying to get out.

Coming from a speaker on the ground his voice boomed from his grave: "Hello, hello, hello... let me out!" There is then some swearing which sends the mourners into fits of laughter.