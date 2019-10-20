Media player
Syrians in Brazil: 'I am not a millionaire, but I will be'
Eyad and Joanna both left Syria to start a new life in Brazil.
They faced many challenges before setting up their businesses. Eyad is now a celebrity chef while Joanna works with other refugees to set up marketplaces and food events.
If their business plans work, the two young Syrians hope to become millionaires in a few years.
20 Oct 2019
