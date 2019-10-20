'I am not a millionaire, but I will be'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrians in Brazil: 'I am not a millionaire, but I will be'

Eyad and Joanna both left Syria to start a new life in Brazil.

They faced many challenges before setting up their businesses. Eyad is now a celebrity chef while Joanna works with other refugees to set up marketplaces and food events.

If their business plans work, the two young Syrians hope to become millionaires in a few years.

  • 20 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Why is Turkey bombing the Kurds in Syria?