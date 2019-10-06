Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elephant pair rescued after six others drown in Thailand
Six wild elephants have drowned after slipping off a waterfall in north eastern Thailand.
Officials said they were trying to save a baby which fell over the edge.
Two other were rescued which were found struggling on a rock nearby.
06 Oct 2019
