Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICYMI: Medieval jousting and a catwalk invader
Medieval jousting is back, this time with bikes, and an intruder takes over a Paris Fashion Week show.
Here are some of the stories you may have missed in the last week.
-
06 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window