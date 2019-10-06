ICYMI: Medieval jousting and a catwalk invader
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Medieval jousting and a catwalk invader

Medieval jousting is back, this time with bikes, and an intruder takes over a Paris Fashion Week show.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed in the last week.

  • 06 Oct 2019
Go to next video: ICYMI: Taxis, tools and travelling toys