British 'regret' over Maori people killed in 1769

British Commissioner offers 'regret' over Maori people killed in 1769
The British high commissioner in New Zealand has delivered a statement of regret to Maori groups over the killing of indigenous people, when British explorers landed there 250 years ago.
Laura Clarke said she acknowledged the pain of the groups, after their ancestors were killed by the crew of Captain James Cook's ship Endeavour.
02 Oct 2019
