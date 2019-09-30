Jamal Khashoggi's murder: The secret tapes

Video

On 2 October 2018 Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s government, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Two of the very few people who have listened to covert recordings of his killing have described the detail of what they heard.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard led an investigation into his death, and negotiated access to the audio. Joining her team was British barrister Helena Kennedy who described the “horror” of listening to Jamal Khashoggi’s final moments.

Ms Callamard’s report concluded that the State of Saudi Arabia was responsible for a “premeditated extrajudicial execution”.

The Saudi government declined to give an interview to Panorama, but said it condemned the “abhorrent killing” and it was committed to holding the perpetrators accountable. It said that the Crown Prince had “absolutely nothing to do with this heinous crime”.

Watch Panorama: The Khashoggi Murder Tapes on Monday 30 September, BBC One, 8.30pm.