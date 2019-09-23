Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'If you choose to fail us we will never forgive you' - Greta tells UN
Greta Thunberg told world leaders that her generation would never forgive them if they failed to combat climate change.
Some 60 world leaders were taking part in the one-day meeting organised by the United Nations.
But the famous teenage climate activist admonished those assembled for their lack of action.
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-49795221/if-you-choose-to-fail-us-we-will-never-forgive-you-greta-tells-unRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window