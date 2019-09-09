How to water ski when you can't use your legs

Media player
How do you water ski when you can't use your legs?
BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner has used a wheelchair since being shot on assignment in Saudi Arabia in 2004.
A competent water skier before his injury, he had heard of "adaptive water skiing" but says it had been that "one challenge too far" – until now.
Video journalist: Greg Brosnan
09 Sep 2019
