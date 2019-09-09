How to water ski when you can't use your legs
How do you water ski when you can't use your legs?

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner has used a wheelchair since being shot on assignment in Saudi Arabia in 2004.

A competent water skier before his injury, he had heard of "adaptive water skiing" but says it had been that "one challenge too far" – until now.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

