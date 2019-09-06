'No house, no food, no water, no life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Dorian devastation leaves 'surreal landscape' in Bahamas
The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas will be "staggering", the country's government has warned as aid efforts are being stepped up.
Officials are sending morticians and 200 body bags to the Abaco Islands, the worst-hit part of the archipelago.
The storm, which has now weakened, is moving slowly north along the eastern US seaboard.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-49602614/hurricane-dorian-devastation-leaves-surreal-landscape-in-bahamasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window