Hong Kong protests: Students rally in their thousands
Thousands of students protest in Hong Kong

School and university students have boycotted classes in Hong Kong as protests enter their 14th consecutive week.

Organisers say 10,000 pupils from 200 secondary schools did not turn up for the first day for the new school year.

It follows activists clashing with police early on Monday morning causing train disruption, while medical staff later stood in support with the protesters.

  • 02 Sep 2019
