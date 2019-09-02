'We need help': Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Dorian: Destruction as storm hits Bahamas
Footage has emerged from the Bahamas as it was battered by Hurricane Dorian, causing destruction to homes and flooding.
It's the most powerful storm to hit the country, and the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.
The hurricane, which is moving westwards, may also hit the US east coast, with several states declaring a state of emergency.
Read more: Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas battered by 'monster' storm
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window