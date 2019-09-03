Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Where whales are cut up for meat
After 33 years, Japanese fishermen have once again started hunting whales commercially.
For some in the country, this is a tradition that goes back centuries, but there's a growing number of people who say hunting whales is becoming outdated.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window