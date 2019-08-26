'Not so separate'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The Paralympics and the Olympics should be less separate'

Paralympic long-jumper Markus Rehm wants to see a closer relationship between the Olympics and Paralympics.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Aug 2019