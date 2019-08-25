Could Paralympians ever compete in the Olympics?
'The Paralympics and the Olympics should be less separate'

German Paralympic long-jump gold medallist Markus Rehm would like to see a closer relationship between the Paralympics and the Olympics.

His world record jump would have won gold at the last three Olympics.

But others think the events should be kept separate.

