'Our indigenous ancestors had wellness right'
The impact of colonialism has affected indigenous communities around the world. In the United States, a group called Well For Culture is helping Native American and First Nations people re-connect with their ancestral practices to find healing.
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill
24 Aug 2019
