Indigenous wellness 'helps heal historical trauma'
'Our indigenous ancestors had wellness right'

The impact of colonialism has affected indigenous communities around the world. In the United States, a group called Well For Culture is helping Native American and First Nations people re-connect with their ancestral practices to find healing.

A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill

  • 24 Aug 2019
