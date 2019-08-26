Are we heading towards a water crisis?

Media player
Water scarcity: Five ways to avert a water crisis
By 2025, nearly two billion people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity according to the United Nations.
Many countries now face decisions over how to provide water to their citizens.
Reality Check takes a look at five potential solutions.
Produced and presented by Nadeem Shad
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
26 Aug 2019
