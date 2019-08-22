'If it wasn't for him, I'd be dead'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ugandan war survivors partnered with therapy dogs
Filda was abducted as a child and forced into the LRA rebel army in Uganda, where she witnessed terrible atrocities.
As part of a scheme called The Comfort Dog Project, Filda has been partnered with a dog who was abandoned as a puppy.
The two are now helping each other heal, along with many others like them.
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for 100 Women.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window