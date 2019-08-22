'If it wasn't for him, I'd be dead'

Video

Filda was abducted as a child and forced into the LRA rebel army in Uganda, where she witnessed terrible atrocities.

As part of a scheme called The Comfort Dog Project, Filda has been partnered with a dog who was abandoned as a puppy.

The two are now helping each other heal, along with many others like them.

A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for 100 Women.