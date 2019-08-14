Media player
UK comedian Bill Bailey on 'chaos' at Hong Kong International Airport
Bill Bailey has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the “chaos” at Hong Kong International Airport when police stormed the terminal and clashed with anti-government protestors.
The comedian was at the airport on Tuesday 13 August and said: "There was riot police beating up protestors, guns being pulled, and meanwhile, downstairs, there’s tourists just blindly just sort of pushing their luggage through the airport trying to check-in."
14 Aug 2019
