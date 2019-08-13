Body found in search for missing teenager

Video

The body has been found by Malaysian authorities searching for Nora Quoirin.

The 15-year-old, who has special needs, went missing while on a family holiday at the Dusun resort.

Around 350 people had been taking part in the search and a £10,000 reward was offered after her disappearance on 4 August.

The Lucie Blackman Trust have said it "sadly seems likely" that the body will be identified as Nora.

Howard Johnson reports from Seremban.