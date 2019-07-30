Media player
Who is ASAP Rocky and why is he on Trump's radar?
US rapper ASAP Rocky is due to go on trial in Sweden, accused of assaulting a 19-year-old in Stockholm.
Donald Trump has publicly called for his release on Twitter and has also spoken to the Swedish prime minister about the case.
But who is ASAP Rocky, and why has the US president got involved?
Reporter: Nesta McGregor
30 Jul 2019
