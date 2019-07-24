Why is it so hot?
What's causing the heatwave?

Temperatures are soaring across Europe and you might be wondering why.

It all comes down to the jet stream - a fast-moving ribbon of air in the atmosphere that shapes the weather.

The BBC's weather reporter Darren Bett explains what's going on.

