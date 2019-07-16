Huge fire sets Peru neighbourhood ablaze

Media player
Huge fire sweeps through Peru neighbourhood
A massive fire has swept through a neighbourhood in the Amazonian jungle city of Iquitos in Peru.
The flames could be seen rising from both sides of a street in the city on the upper Amazon river as firefighters and locals battled the blaze.
Local media estimate 80 families have been affected although authorities couldn't confirm whether anyone was injured.
16 Jul 2019
