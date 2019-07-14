Inside Iran: Iranians on Trump and the nuclear deal

Video

As tensions rise between Iran, the United States and its allies, the BBC has been given rare access to Iran.

Iranians remain furious that President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last year and has imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

Our correspondent Martin Patience, along with cameraman Nik Millard and producer Cara Swift, have been in Tehran and the holy city of Qom, talking to Iranians about the escalating crisis.

While in country, recording access was controlled – as with all foreign media the team was accompanied by a government representative at all times.