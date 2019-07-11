Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar: No homecoming for Rohingyas
In Myanmar’s Rakhine state, hundreds of new houses have been handed over to families displaced by the violence of the Rohingya crisis in 2017. But none of the homes were for the Muslim minority group.
Almost two years on, there’s that no sign the 700,000 Rohingyas who fled across the border to Bangladesh will be returning soon. Myanmar continues to deny its troops carried out ethnic cleansing and genocide.
The BBC's Myanmar correspondent Nick Beake has gained rare access to the affected part of Rakhine.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window