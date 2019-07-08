Washington DC floods
Dangerous flash floods hit Washington DC area

A flooding emergency in the Washington DC area left commuters in hazardous conditions.

Torrential downpours led to road closures and left drivers stranded as well as dangerous flooding on the underground rail-lines.

  08 Jul 2019