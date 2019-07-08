'We came for the football, we stayed for equal rights'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We came for the football, we stayed for equal rights'

The US celebrated its fourth Women's World Cup victory - but for fans it was about more than the game.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jul 2019