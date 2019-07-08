'We came for the football, we stayed for equal rights'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women's World Cup 2019: Fans react to US vs Netherlands final
The US celebrated its fourth Women's World Cup victory by defeating the Netherlands.
For fans of both teams, it was about more than just the game - it was a chance to highlight equal rights in women's sports.
There were also celebrations for USA striker Megan Rapinoe who won the Golden Boot by helping her side beat the Netherlands 2-0.
The 34-year-old scored a second-half penalty to finish the tournament with six goals and three assists.
08 Jul 2019
