Lisa Smith: 'I'm not radicalised'

Irishwoman Lisa Smith says she is "not radicalised"
Irishwoman Lisa Smith who joined IS in 2015 insists she is "not radicalised" and wants to return to Ireland to raise her two-year-old daughter.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already indicated that she would be allowed back in Ireland, but a security assessment must rule her out as a threat first.
05 Jul 2019
